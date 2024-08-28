Westgate SuperBook offers reduced juice during football season

The SuperBook recently ceased operations in eight states, but the flagship sportsbook in Las Vegas expects big business on NFL and college football sides.

Fans look to the big screens as March Madness begins in the Superbook at Westgate on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at Westgate sports book, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Guests wait in line to place their bets at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Westgate SuperBook is alive and well and revving up for football season.

The SuperBook recently ceased operations in eight states, but the massive flagship sportsbook in Las Vegas is ready for plenty of business after announcing Wednesday that it will offer reduced juice on NFL and college football games this season.

The book is offering NFL sides — or teams against the spread — at -108 and college football sides at -109, instead of the standard -110 juice, or vigorish.

This means that NFL bettors need only wager $108 to win $100 instead of $110 to win $100, while college bettors need only wager $109 to win $100.

The SuperBook also will offer a special -105 game-day price on UNLV games, Thursday NFL games and other selected dates, including NFL games on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We wanted to do something different this season and thought something like this would make a little bit of a splash,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “Those that are educated in this space know there’s a little more value at the SuperBook with this type of pricing.

“Hopefully it works out for both sides. Obviously, we have to have more volume to overcome a better price, and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

The seasonlong promotion applies only to full-game sides against the spread. During the season, the reduced juice will be available for the next week’s slate of games starting each Monday around noon.

For the first 24 hours or so that the lines are on the board, the sides will be offered at the standard -110 price. The SuperBook posts its opening NFL lines for the following week Sunday afternoon and opens its college lines Sunday night.

The book will increase its limits on college and NFL sides as the week progresses.

Home of SuperContest

The SuperBook — which has a friendly rivalry with Circa for the title of world’s largest sportsbook — has long been regarded as one of Las Vegas’ most well-respected sportsbooks, and it set the standard for the city’s high-stakes football handicapping contests with the Westgate SuperContest.

But the company struggled to compete in the national sports betting market, where DraftKings and FanDuel, two sportsbooks that don’t operate in Nevada, account for almost 70 percent of the national handle, or amount of money wagered, according to research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

“Outside Nevada, it’s hypercompetitive. There’s probably about 12 to 15 different operators that have ceased operations over the last year or so,” Kornegay said. “For us, we just couldn’t see the true light at the end of the tunnel because of all the exorbitant fees and taxes. The cost of running these operations far exceed any profits at this time.

“I believe it was the right decision because, maybe outside of a few, I’m not sure who is going to be profitable.”

‘Still running strong’

The SuperBook shut down its locations outside of Nevada on July 19 in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

“It made sense for us to cease those operations and concentrate on Las Vegas,” Kornegay said. “That’s something I want to make sure that everybody knows: The operation here in Las Vegas isn’t going to miss a beat. It is still running strong, and by offering better pricing, it goes back to our roots.

“That’s how we built the brand going back to 2004. We’ve always been known to give a little bit more bang for the buck to players, with great customer service and a great venue, that has built up a brand that’s been very popular and respected over the years.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com.