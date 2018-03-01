Michael Buffer thinks Canelo-GGG could be an ‘exciting fight’

At a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, long-time ring announcer Michael Buffer discussed the rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin set for Las Vegas on May 5.

Michael Buffer: If Canelo changes his plan of attack, it'd make for a very 'exciting fight'

At a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, long-time ring announcer Michael Buffer discussed the rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin set for Las Vegas on May 5.

Buffer said he hopes Alvarez alters his game plan in their second meeting, which he believes would make for a more exciting fight.

Additionally, Buffer spoke about what makes Las Vegas one of the top locations for major fight cards.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.