After 4 top losses, AP Top 25 poll shakes up

After four of the top eight teams lost, The Associated Press college football poll had a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2, LSU jumping back to No. 5 and Michigan moving into the top 10 for the first time this season.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes, defended by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10), during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan won 38-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel Sunday, with Ohio State receiving the other. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot. LSU jumped eight after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin and Texas is up two spots to No. 7.

No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.

AP TOP 25 POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Alabama (60)

2. Ohio St. (1)

3. Clemson

4. Notre Dame

5. LSU

6. Michigan

7. Texas

8. Georgia

9. Oklahoma

10. UCF

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. West Virginia

14. Kentucky

15. Washington

16. NC State

17. Texas A&M

18. Penn St.

19. Iowa

20. Cincinnati

21. South Florida

22. Mississippi St.

23. Wisconsin

24. Michigan St.

25. Washington St.

Others receiving votes: Stanford 71, San Diego St. 53, Southern Cal 53, Appalachian St. 51, Colorado 49, Utah St. 38, Miami 38, Utah 33, Duke 17, Texas Tech 8, Fresno St. 7, Houston 3, Maryland 2, Virginia 2.