Bishop Gorman’s Micah Bowens shines in 49-3 win over Foothill

Bishop Gorman junior quarterback Micah Bowens accounted for 278 passing yards and three touchdowns and 148 rushing yards and two TDs in a 49-3 victory Friday in the Desert Region semifinals.

Bishop Gorman junior quarterback Micah Bowens (1) salutes the crowd as the Gaels take the field before the start of their home matchup with Mater Dei on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

As an underclassman, Micah Bowens watched the great Bishop Gorman quarterbacks of yesteryear — such as Tate Martell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson — guide the Gaels to state championships.

As an upperclassman, he’s maximizing his opportunity to do the same thing.

Bowens put forth a virtuoso performance against Foothill in the Desert Region semifinals Friday night, accounting for 278 passing yards and three touchdowns and 148 rushing yards and two TDs in a 49-3 home victory.

Gorman advances to play Liberty on Nov. 24 in the Desert Region championship game, which doubles as a state semifinal.

Foothill finishes 10-2.

“I’ve been here since my freshman year,” Bowens said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

The Gaels (9-3) finished the national portion of their schedule 1-3, but have decimated local competition. The Falcons (10-2) had early success with their short passing game and drove into Gorman territory on their first four possessions.

But the Gaels stiffened when they had to, surrendering only a field goal and neutralizing Foothill’s game plan.

Bowens was masterful in running the read option and passing from the pocket. He ran for a 56-yard touchdown on Gorman’s first possession and added a quarterback sneak score and three picturesque TD passes to Rome Odunze.

“I’ve just been ready to go,” Bowens said. “I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable. We’ve molded together a lot more. We play for each other.”

Odunze finished with six catches for 98 yards and the three scores, Gaels wide receiver Donovan Smith added seven grabs for 170 yards, and Amod Cianelli had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said he was pleased with how his defense performed. The Gaels limited Foothill quarterback Koy Riggin to 155 passing yards and intercepted him once.

“Classic defensive bend but don’t break,” Sanchez said. “As the game got along, we got better at playing toward their offense, toward their strengths and less to our weaknesses.”

