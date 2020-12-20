College football semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to Texas

The move was made because of COVID-19 restrictions in California that would have prevented fans and family members from attending. Texas has looser restrictions.

Fans watch as the Atlanta Falcons play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

PASADENA, Calif. — The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled for the Rose Bowl will be moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“We are very grateful to Rose Bowl officials and the City of Pasadena,” College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials. The Tournament of Roses has acted in the best interest of the people who live in Southern California. And we’re grateful to Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium officials for their ability to make this late switch possible.

“Add this to the list of ways 2020 has demanded flexibility and last-minute accommodation from everyone in college football. Given all the complexities and difficulties involved, this is the best outcome for everyone concerned.”