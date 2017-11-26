Ex-Bears player John Thierry dies at 46

(Thinkstock)

Former Chicago Bears defensive end John Thierry died, the team announced Saturday.

Thierry was 46.

“The Chicago Bears offer their deepest condolences on the passing of former linebacker John Thierry,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to John and his family.”

The Bears did not announce the cause of death.

Former Chicago offensive lineman Marcus Spears said in an Instagram post Thierry suffered a heart attack on Friday.

Thierry was the 11th overall pick out of Alcorn State by the Bears in 1994. He spent his first five seasons with Chicago.

“It is with deep and profound sadness we report the passing of Alcornite and 1994 NFL 1st Round Draftee, John Thierry, ‘94,” Alcorn State tweeted Saturday. “The Alcorn family extends its sincere condolences to his family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Thierry appeared in 73 games for the Bears and made 28 starts. He recorded 12 1/2 sacks and set a team record for fumble recoveries by getting three against the Houston Oilers in 1995.

Thierry was slowed by a torn ACL in 1997 and was switched to linebacker two years later by the Cleveland Browns.

Thierry also recorded 10 sacks in 28 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2000 and 2001. He finished his career playing for the Atlanta Falcons in 2002.