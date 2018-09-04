Football

Fans burn Nike gear in protest of new Kaepernick ‘Just Do It’ ad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2018 - 8:57 am
 

The news of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick becoming one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign has been met with mixed reviews.

Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick has been met with backlash, with some sports fans destroying their Nike gear in protest.

Hashtags #JustBurnIt, #boycottNike and #IStandForOurFlag started circulating on social media, with posts showing fans burning their Nike gear and saying they no longer support the company for their decision.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season for the San Francisco 49ers. That season, he entered the spotlight after kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.

Last week, an arbitrator denied the NFL’s request to throw out Kaepernick’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league due to his protests, according to the Associated Press.

But not everyone disapproves of Nike’s decision. Some are taking to Twitter to show their support for both Nike and Kaepernick.

Many supporters are asking those burning their shoes on Twitter to instead, maybe donate them to those less fortunate.

According to KMOV in St. Louis, this isn’t the first time the public has protested against a brand by destroying their purchased goods. In November of 2016, New Balance customers burned their shoes in protest of the company’s perceived support for Donald Trump.

