In the second episode of the Fantasy Outlaws, Heidi Fang reviews the picks made during the Review-Journal’s fantasy football draft.

In the second episode of the Fantasy Outlaws, the Review-Journal’s Ed Graney, Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for who to start, sit and breakout players to think about starting during the first week of fantasy football.

Fang also reviews the fantasy show’s 12-team draft to see who reached too far with their picks and more.

