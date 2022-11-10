Las Vegas to host XFL draft next week

The Vegas Vipers are part of the eight-team XFL, which will begin its season in February.

The XFL logo is on a goal post pad after an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Another professional football draft is coming to Las Vegas, but this time with far less fanfare.

The XFL will host its 2023 draft Tuesday through Thursday at the UFC Apex. The Vegas Vipers are part of the eight-team league.

“Holding our draft where so many dynamic sports stories have been written is the perfect backdrop for this important XFL milestone,” XFL chairwoman and co-owner Dany Garcia said Thursday in a statement.

XFL ownership, coaches and operations staff will be on site drafting for 528 training camp spots from 1,700 eligible players. Those players were whittled down from an initial player pool of almost 6,000.

The season begins in February.

“Sometimes in life all you need is one shot to prove yourself, and the XFL provides that chance,” XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said. “These players have been working hard and beating the odds. We have seen their passion at the showcases, we have seen their commitment to the game, and now we — as owners, coaches and trainers — are in a position to take their game to the next level. I know we have some electrifying ballers in the player pool, and I can’t wait to see them all on the field balling out come training camp in January.”

Fans can follow the XFL draft happenings on the league’s website.

It remains unclear where the Vipers will play their home games. In July, the league announced the team markets and coaches, with all but Las Vegas’ home stadium included in that announcement.

