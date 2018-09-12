Football

Nevada Preps Challenge Picks — Week 5

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2018 - 3:59 pm
 

Justin Emerson

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-9

De La Salle (Calif.) 28, Bishop Gorman 17

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 35, Faith Lutheran 21

Cimarron-Memorial 24, Shadow Ridge 21

Foothill 27, Canyon Springs 22

Desert Pines 28, Sierra Vista 24

Sam Gordon

Last week: 5-0

Season: 13-7

De La Salle (Calif.) 28, Bishop Gorman 14

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 38, Faith Lutheran 21

Shadow Ridge 27, Cimarron-Memorial 17

Foothill 21, Canyon Springs 14

Desert Pines 35, Sierra Vista 17

Ben Gotz

Last week: 4-1

Season: 12-8

De La Salle (Calif.) 35, Bishop Gorman 21

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 42, Faith Lutheran 14

Shadow Ridge 28, Cimarron-Memorial 10

Foothill 14, Canyon Springs 13

Desert Pines 27, Sierra Vista 20

Damon Seiters

Last week: 4-1

Season: 11-9

De La Salle (Calif.) 28, Bishop Gorman 10

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 34, Faith Lutheran 21

Shadow Ridge 48, Cimarron-Memorial 20

Foothill 28, Canyon Springs 22

Desert Pines 33, Sierra Vista 24

