Nevada Preps Challenge Picks — Week 5

Nevada Preps Challenge Picks
Justin Emerson
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-9
De La Salle (Calif.) 28, Bishop Gorman 17
JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 35, Faith Lutheran 21
Cimarron-Memorial 24, Shadow Ridge 21
Foothill 27, Canyon Springs 22
Desert Pines 28, Sierra Vista 24
Sam Gordon
Last week: 5-0
Season: 13-7
De La Salle (Calif.) 28, Bishop Gorman 14
JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 38, Faith Lutheran 21
Shadow Ridge 27, Cimarron-Memorial 17
Foothill 21, Canyon Springs 14
Desert Pines 35, Sierra Vista 17
Ben Gotz
Last week: 4-1
Season: 12-8
De La Salle (Calif.) 35, Bishop Gorman 21
JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 42, Faith Lutheran 14
Shadow Ridge 28, Cimarron-Memorial 10
Foothill 14, Canyon Springs 13
Desert Pines 27, Sierra Vista 20
Damon Seiters
Last week: 4-1
Season: 11-9
De La Salle (Calif.) 28, Bishop Gorman 10
JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 34, Faith Lutheran 21
Shadow Ridge 48, Cimarron-Memorial 20
Foothill 28, Canyon Springs 22
Desert Pines 33, Sierra Vista 24