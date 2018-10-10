Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 9

Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|3-3
|1
|2. Arbor View
|7-1
|2
|3. Liberty
|1-4
|3
|4. Foothill
|6-0
|4
|5. Desert Pines
|4-2
|5
|6. Faith Lutheran
|3-4
|6
|7. Palo Verde
|5-1
|9
|8. Canyon Springs
|3-3
|7
|9. Centennial
|4-3
|10
|10. Sierra Vista
|4-3
|—
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|7-1
|1
|2. Boulder City
|4-3
|2
|3. Virgin Valley
|7-1
|3
|4. Pahrump Valley
|4-3
|4
|5. Cheyenne
|6-2
|5
