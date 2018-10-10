Football

Nevada Preps Football Rankings — Week 9

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2018 - 2:49 pm
 

Class 4A

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 3-3 1
2. Arbor View 7-1 2
3. Liberty 1-4 3
4. Foothill 6-0 4
5. Desert Pines 4-2 5
6. Faith Lutheran 3-4 6
7. Palo Verde 5-1 9
8. Canyon Springs 3-3 7
9. Centennial 4-3 10
10. Sierra Vista 4-3

Class 3A

School Record Previous
1. Moapa Valley 7-1 1
2. Boulder City 4-3 2
3. Virgin Valley 7-1 3
4. Pahrump Valley 4-3 4
5. Cheyenne 6-2 5

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

