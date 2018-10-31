New spring league will hold QBs draft at Luxor in Las Vegas

The Alliance of American Football, a league that begins play in February, will stage a quarterbacks draft Nov. 27 at the Luxor. CBS will broadcast the four-round draft, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Esports Arena.

CBS will broadcast the four-round draft, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Esports Arena.

Each of the eight teams will have a quarterback already allocated based on region. A team can elect to protect that quarterback or make a draft selection, but can’t choose a player until each club has made a decision.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Hines Ward, now the AAF head of football development, will host the draft.

“From combines held over the summer, to our upcoming quarterback camp in San Antonio (Nov. 12-14), our experienced group of (general managers) and scouts from each team continue to be impressed with the level of talent on display and available to them,” AAF co-founder Bill Polian said in a statement. “Our regional allocation system and the ‘Protect or Pick’ draft format were designed to strike a competitive balance across the league and fuel local market interest. The quarterback position is critical to a team’s success, so we knew the importance of making sure each Alliance team had a top-tier quarterback at the helm.

“We’re confident this group represents the best available players in the market. They are looking forward to the opportunity to begin, extend or revitalize their professional careers, and we’re going to do everything in our power to help them succeed on and off the field.”

The league previously announced its first two championship games will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium. This year’s title game is April 27.

