Raiders honor Canyon Springs’ McNair as Coach of the Year — VIDEO

Canyon Springs football coach Gus McNair guided the Pioneers to an 8-4 record and a third straight Northeast League championship. And for that, he is Tom Flores High School Football Coach of the Year.

The Raiders presented McNair with the award Thursday afternoon during a brief ceremony at the schools football field.

The award, named after the two-time Raiders Super Bowl winning head coach and 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist, honors an area coach who guides athletes on and off the field.

