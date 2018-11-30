Raiders honor Canyon Springs’ McNair as Coach of the Year — VIDEO

Canyon Springs football coach Gus McNair guided the Pioneers to an 8-4 record and a third straight Northeast League championship.
And for that, he is Tom Flores High School Football Coach of the Year.
The Raiders presented McNair with the award Thursday afternoon during a brief ceremony at the schools football field.
The award, named after the two-time Raiders Super Bowl winning head coach and 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist, honors an area coach who guides athletes on and off the field.
