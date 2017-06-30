ad-fullscreen
Football

Ravens’ Darren Waller suspended 1 year for violating substance abuse policy

The Associated Press
June 30, 2017 - 3:53 pm
 

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens tight end Darren Waller has been suspended without pay for at least one year for violating the NFL substance abuse policy.

It’s the second time Waller has been suspended by the NFL for substance abuse. He missed Baltimore’s first four games last season.

The league and the Ravens did not disclose Friday the substance Waller used that led to his suspension.

After his first suspension, Waller acknowledged that used marijuana. He returned to catch 10 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

The 24-year-old Waller is a former sixth-round pick with plenty of potential. The 6-foot-8, 255-pounder from Georgia Tech was expected to get plenty of playing time at a position that has become a trouble spot for the team.

Dennis Pitta appears headed for retirement after his third hip injury, Benjamin Wallace is returning from a torn Achilles tendon and Maxx Williams is coming back from knee surgery.

