Recalling the Big Flush, and other Super Bowl memories

Pro football’s biggest game has produced thrills, spills and other incidents that almost seem too strange to be believed.

There’s a story about the Super Bowl that goes like this:

At halftime every year, America gets up in unison to use the bathroom, resulting in a royal flush that would capsize an ocean liner.

The legend of the so-called “Big Flush” grew in stature after Super Bowl XVIII in 1984, when a 16-inch water main burst in Salt Lake City.

Upon further review, it was determined the ground cannot cause a fumble. And that the break was just coincidental. The authorities at the water district said there was no connection between multiple end runs to the toilet and plumbing malfunctions.

But they did not deny a halftime water usage spike in Wisconsin cities when the Green Bay Packers are playing.

A look back at other strange but slightly less odoriferous Super Bowl moments:

Steeling a shower

According to NFL Films’ Steve Sabol, an unidentified man wandered into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ shower after Super Bowl XIII and lathered up. The man got dressed at a locker close to Mean Joe Greene’s and started answering football questions from reporters. Sabol described the man as a “pasty, white little bald guy,” but Mean Joe said he was absolutely certain it wasn’t Don Rickles.

Busted coverage

On the night before Super Bowl XXXIII, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Eugene Robinson was considering doing something different to mark his third straight appearance in the big game. This is what he came up with: soliciting sex from a prostitute on the same day he had received an award commending his character and morality from a group called Athletes in Action. Insert wisecrack here.

Blackened Sunday

During Super Bowl X, the NFL either permitted or was tricked into allowing footage to be shot of the Goodyear Blimp flying over the stadium. That footage later was used in the movie “Black Sunday,” in which the airship crashes into a stadium as part of a terrorist attack. Kind of makes Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction look like a five-yard penalty for encroachment.

Packers take it to the Max

Max McGee of the Packers played Super Bowl I with one bar for a face mask and several bars clouding his memory from the night before. Not expecting to play in the inaugural NFL vs. AFL championship game, the backup wide receiver stayed out late partying, then caught seven passes from Bart Starr for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs despite a massive hangover. McGee was pressed into duty after starter Boyd Dowler was injured on the game’s second play.

Coke and a smile

Before Super Bowl XIII, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson sneaked a mixture of cocaine and water into a nasal spray bottle. He indulged before the game and again in the third quarter, when he forced a fumble by Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw. And football fans complained about Fred Biletnikoff’s “stickum.”

President’s play pardoned

Before Super Bowl VI, avid football fan and President of the United States Richard Nixon drew up a play, or at least a pass route, that he designed for Miami wide receiver Paul Warfield. He offered the diagram to Dolphins coach Don Shula. The coach honored the chief executive by running the play, which proved to be no more successful than the Watergate break-in.

Thurman Thomas loses his helmet

The Buffalo Bills’ star running back did not make it onto the field for the opening snap of Super Bowl XXVI because he couldn’t find his helmet. Thomas’ ritual was to place his helmet on the 34-yard line (34 being his jersey number), and somebody supposedly moved it so Harry Connick Jr. could sing the national anthem. Great story, though a Bills equipment manager said another player probably just picked it up by mistake.

Mary Tyler Moore’s mea culpa

On the night before Super Bowl IX, an episode of “Mary Tyler Moore,” which was set in Minneapolis, referenced the Vikings beating the Steelers. As the end credits rolled, Moore apologized in advance to Steelers fans, should their team win the next day. Which it did.

Getting Brady’s number

When the shirt off Tom Brady’s back went missing after Super Bowl LI, the FBI was summoned quicker than you can say Efrem Zimbalist Jr. After Fox footage showed the jersey being swiped by a member of the foreign press, the reporter who had taken it fessed up. The New England Patriots quarterback elected not to press charges, but he did not grant the reporter an exclusive interview.

Blacked out in New Orleans

A minute and 38 seconds into the second half of Super Bowl XLVII, a power outage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome left the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in the dark and caused a 34-minute delay. Somebody had turned out the lights — it was later determined a relay switch had malfunctioned — when the party was far from over.

Heads down for Markbreit

The first turnover of Super Bowl XVII came during the pregame coin toss when referee Jerry Markbreit called it heads when it actually came up tails. One side of the coin showed two helmets (heads); the other showed two players holding helmets (tails). Like Max McGee at the bar the night before Super Bowl I, it all became a blur to the man in zebra stripes.