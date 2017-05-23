Top area football recruits ready for busy summer

Liberty's Kenyon Oblad (7) makes a pass with Silverado defenders on his back during the Sunrise Region semifinal game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Liberty High School in Henderson. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The saga of fake college football recruit Unique Brissett II has received plenty of attention this week on social media and the internet.

Luckily, fans in Southern Nevada shouldn’t have to worry about being “catfished.”

Numerous area athletes have earned early scholarship offers during the NCAA evaluation period that runs through May 31, with six players in the class of 2018 having already made oral commitments.

Here are five of the top uncommitted players to keep an eye on during the summer camp and combine season:

* Elijah Wade, Arbor View — The 6-foot-6-inch, 240-pound defensive end was a first-team All-Northwest League pick as a junior and is garnering attention from Power 5 conference schools across the nation after making 50 tackles and one sack last season.

Wade has more than 20 known scholarship offers, including one from Alabama on May 3, and also is being recruited by Michigan, Notre Dame and most of the schools in the Pac-12.

* Kenyon Oblad, Liberty — The 6-3, 195-pound quarterback threw for 3,784 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior and was a first-team all-state pick and the Southeast League Offensive MVP.

Oblad has four scholarship offers — Brigham Young, Colorado State, San Diego State and UNLV — and is drawing interest from several other schools. He made an unofficial visit to North Carolina last month.

* Kirby Bennett, Bishop Gorman — A transfer from powerhouse Allen (Texas), the 6-foot, 195-pound running back is rated a three-star recruit by every major internet recruiting service.

Bennett has more than 40 scholarship offers, and in March, he announced on Twitter a top seven of Auburn, Colorado Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA.

* Jalen Nailor, Bishop Gorman — The top wide receiver prospect in the state, Nailor (5-11, 170) was the Gaels’ leading receiver as a junior with 52 receptions for 929 yards and 14 TDs.

Nailor has 13 known scholarship offers, including Colorado, Michigan State and Wisconsin, and he was offered by Utah on Monday.

* Germaine Carmena, Canyon Springs — An under-the-radar prospect at defensive tackle, Carmena (6-4, 300) was a second-team All-Northeast League selection as a junior after helping the Pioneers to the league title.

Carmena is yet to earn a scholarship offer, but he is drawing interest from Arizona State, Arkansas, Oregon State, San Diego State and UNLV, according to Rivals.com.

RECENT COMMITMENTS

* Palo Verde junior Jaret Godman to Loyola Marymount and Northwest Career and Technical Academy senior Nick Restifo to Benedictine University (Arizona) for baseball.

* Desert Oasis senior Ashlynn Sharp to Peninsula College (Washington) for women’s basketball.

* The Meadows senior Adam Martinez to Rhodes College (Tennessee) for football.

* Coronado senior Sean Marchewski to Cal Lutheran for men’s swimming.

