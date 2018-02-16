A Vegas ‘Knight’ to remember for newlywed hockey fans — VIDEO

In a season full of firsts, Golden Knights fans witnessed yet another one on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The first in-game wedding in team history occurred during the second intermission of the Knight’s 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

What started as an average big-screen proposal took a very Vegas twist when it was announced during the first period that the couple would tie the knot between the 2nd and 3rd periods.

An Elvis impersonator officiated the event in front of more than 18,000 fans.

