Alex Tuch ready to shift gears as Golden Knights near playoffs

The Golden Knights’ rookie right wing Alex Tuch has 13 goals and 31 points as the team closes in on the NHL playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) attempts to score as Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, right, reaches out for a loose puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher skates in during an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Alex Tuch has made the adjustment to the NHL. Now, the Golden Knights’ forward will have to make another adjustment — learning how to compete in playoff hockey.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 21-year-old right wing will find out the intensity level gets ratcheted up. Time and space are reduced. Physicality is increased. The slightest miscue could ultimately lead to being in the handshake line and cleaning out your locker.

“We just want to be better than we were yesterday,” Tuch said prior to Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado in Denver. “Going forward, I think that we want to start getting ready. Everyone’s talking about playoffs and everything like that, but we want to get ready starting now.”

Tuch, who started the season in the American Hockey League, came into this season with six games of NHL experience. He’s found a home in Gerard Gallant’s lineup since being recalled from the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 14. He has 13 goals, 18 assists and 31 points while averaging 15 minutes of ice time in the 71 games with the Knights. But he has struggled offensively of late. He has just two goals and two assists in his last 15 games.

“I think my game as a whole, I think point production could be a little bit better right now,” he said. “That’s something that doesn’t always come and it’s spotty at times. But honestly, I just want to contribute as much as possible to the team and I want to play my game.

“I’ve tried to play that third-line role and try to play that power forward, high-energy role, and I think I’ve done a good job of it so far. But I want to continue to improve for the rest of the season.”

Draftees in playoffs

The junior hockey playoffs are underway for several of the Golden Knights’ draft picks from 2017.

Center Nick Suzuki, who the Knights took in the first round at No. 13 overall, is off to a hot start with a goal and four assists in helping the Owen Sound Attack build a 2-0 series lead in its Ontario Hockey League best-of-7 opening-round matchup with the London Knights. The Attack won Game 1 Thursday, 5-4, then defeated London 4-3 Saturday. Game 3 is Monday in London, Ontario.

In the Western Hockey League, Cody Glass and the Portland Winterhawks opened their best-of-7 series against Spokane Saturday with a 4-3 overtime loss. Glass, a center who was taken with the Knights’ first of three first-round picks at No. 6 overall, had an assist.

The two teams met Sunday night in Game 2 in Portland.

Center Jake Leschyshyn, a second-round pick (No. 62 overall) from the Regina Pats, helped his team even the series against Swift Current in their opening-round WHL best-of-7 series. The Pats had dropped Game 1 Friday, 3-0, but came back to win Game 2 Saturday, 2-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday in Regina.

