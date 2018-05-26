Amazon’s Alexa says Golden Knights will win Stanley Cup

If you ask any Amazon Echo device who will win the Stanley Cup, Alexa says, “I’m going all-in on the Golden Knights.”

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates with teammates after Las Vegas beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Michael Sherwood's, city of Las Vegas director of technology and innovation, Amazon Alexa answers questions audibly on his desk as an example of the new smart city technology being developed, in his office in City Hall, Las Vegas, Feb. 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Even Amazon’s Alexa is a Golden Knights fan.

If you ask any Amazon Echo device who will win the Stanley Cup, Alexa says, “I’m going all-in on the Golden Knights.”

“Call it fate, luck or karma. This team of misfit players has stepped up to become the best inaugural team in sports history,” she says.

Even though Alexa thinks Vegas will hoist the Cup, she doesn’t think the Washington Capitals will go down without a fight. Alexa says Capitals stars Alex Ovechkin and Braden Holtby will give the Knights “H-E-double hockey sticks.”

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Knights and Capitals is Monday at T-Mobile Arena. The puck drops at 5:20 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC (KSNV-TV Ch. 3).

Of course, it’s your choice whether you root for the Knights or the Capitals. But if you ask Alexa her opinion, she replies, “When it comes to Vegas, you never bet against the house.”

