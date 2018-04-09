Bellagio made a chocolate Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury

There’s a “Fleury” of fandom for the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bellagio.

Bellagio Patisserie debuted a chocolate sculpture of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday, just in time for the playoffs.

Bellagio Patisserie debuted a chocolate sculpture of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday, just in time for the playoffs.

Assistant executive pastry chefs Yamilet Hillers and Jerome Jacob worked for five weeks on the life-size sculpture.

For Hillers, the most difficult part was creating the helmet.

“It has a lot of intricate areas,” she said. “It has a knight on one side and a little bit of the Las Vegas skyline on the other.”

Hillers designed most of the details freehand, transferring pencil sketches onto the fondant to create a stencil.

The sculpture is made with 90 pounds of chocolate over a base of Rice Krispie Treats, Styrofoam and wires. Fondant covers the outside and is embossed to emulate the stitching of Number 29’s jersey.

The idea for the sculpture came from Randy Morton, president of the Bellagio, Hillers said.

“At the beginning of the season, he wanted to do something commemorating how well the team had done the first year,” she said.

The sculpture was completed soon after the Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot on March 26.

You can see the chocolate sculpture at Bellagio Patisserie throughout the playoffs, which begin Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

