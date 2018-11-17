Blues erupt in second period in 4-1 win over Golden Knights

The St. Louis Blues scored three times in the second period en route to a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as defenseman Nick Holden (22) looks on during the second period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates after St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9) during the first period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates towards center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) as they fight for the puck during the first period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates towards St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) as he goes after the puck during the first period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) skates past the St. Louis Blues players as they celebrate a goal by St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10), not pictured, during the second period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) runs into St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) as he scores a goal past goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as defenseman Nick Holden (22) looks on during the second period of their NHL game in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Will Carrier got the Knights (8-11-1) off to a good start with a breakaway goal in the first period, but the Blues scored 38 seconds later with the first of four consecutive goals.

Ryan O’Reilly cut down the middle of the ice, and his backhander hit the top of Marc-Andre Fleury’s stick and went in the net to snap his home scoreless streak at 141:26.

O’Reilly put the Blues ahead 7:02 into the second period when he got in front of the net and deflected a shot by Jaden Schwartz past Fleury.

The Blues added two goals less than a minute later in the period, starting with Brayden Schenn’s deflection of a Joel Edmundson blast from the point off a faceoff.

Oskar Sundqvist followed it up 59 seconds later when he pounced on a rebound and maneuvered past Fleury for the third tally of the period for the Blues after the Knights couldn’t clear the puck out of their own zone.

Carrier’s goal was his third of the year after scoring once last season.

The Knights will hit the road for three games, beginning Sunday in Edmonton.

