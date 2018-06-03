By the numbers: Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

Key numbers after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Capitals.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

0 — Power-play goals, the first time in the series.

3 — Stanley Cup Final goals by Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek, the leading scorer in the series.

3-1 — Golden Knights’ record in Game 3 during the playoffs.

3-1 — Golden Knights’ record in playoffs coming off a loss.

5-5 — Capitals’ home record during the playoffs.

22 — Capitals’ playoff games this season, the most in franchise history.

24 — Games the Golden Knights had gone without suffering a two-game losing streak.

26 — Capitals’ number of blocked shots, 17 more than the Knights.

38 — Hits by the Capitals, seven more than the Knights.

48 — Combined shots on goal, single-game low for the series.

60 — Career playoff goals by Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, giving him the sixth most by a European-born player.

62.9 — Percent of faceoffs won by the Capitals (39-23).

64 — Total victories for the Golden Knights this season.

65:42 — Elapsed game time beginning in Game 2 that the Knights went scoreless until Tomas Nosek scored in the third period.

78 — Percentage of series in which the Game 3 winner has taken the Stanley Cup Final.

100 — Games for Knights this season.

133 — Career playoff games for Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, tying him with Curtis Joseph for sixth in NHL history.

262 — Goals allowed by the Knights this season.

320 — Goals scored by the Knights this season.

