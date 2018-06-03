By the numbers: Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

Key numbers after Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final:
0 — Power-play goals, the first time in the series.
3 — Stanley Cup Final goals by Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek, the leading scorer in the series.
3-1 — Golden Knights’ record in Game 3 during the playoffs.
3-1 — Golden Knights’ record in playoffs coming off a loss.
5-5 — Capitals’ home record during the playoffs.
22 — Capitals’ playoff games this season, the most in franchise history.
24 — Games the Golden Knights had gone without suffering a two-game losing streak.
26 — Capitals’ number of blocked shots, 17 more than the Knights.
38 — Hits by the Capitals, seven more than the Knights.
48 — Combined shots on goal, single-game low for the series.
60 — Career playoff goals by Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, giving him the sixth most by a European-born player.
62.9 — Percent of faceoffs won by the Capitals (39-23).
64 — Total victories for the Golden Knights this season.
65:42 — Elapsed game time beginning in Game 2 that the Knights went scoreless until Tomas Nosek scored in the third period.
78 — Percentage of series in which the Game 3 winner has taken the Stanley Cup Final.
100 — Games for Knights this season.
133 — Career playoff games for Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, tying him with Curtis Joseph for sixth in NHL history.
262 — Goals allowed by the Knights this season.
320 — Goals scored by the Knights this season.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.