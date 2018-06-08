Capitals win first Stanley Cup with 4-3 victory over Knights

Lars Eller scored with 7:37 to play as the Washington Capitals finished off the Golden Knights with a 4-3 victory to claim the Stanley Cup on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Capitals clinched the first Cup in franchise history with a 4-1 series win.
After a scoreless first period, the Knights took a 3-2 lead on Reilly Smith’s goal with 28.2 seconds left in the second period. Twice the Knights rallied, tying the game 1-1 on Jonathan Marchessault’s goal and 2-2 on David Perron’s goal, before Smith took a pass from Alex Tuch and found an open net.
But Devante Smith-Pelly scored midway through the third period and Eller provided the Cup-clincher by knocking in a puck that had trickled into the crease through the pads of Marc-Andrea Fleury.
