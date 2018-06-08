Capitals win first Stanley Cup with 4-3 victory over Knights

Lars Eller scored with 7:37 to play as the Washington Capitals finished off the Golden Knights with a 4-3 victory to claim the Stanley Cup on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals players celebrate after scoring their second goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after Ovechkin scored a second-period goal during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) celebrates his second period goal against the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) tries to get the puck in against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal by Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, third from left, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) moved the puck against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) defends as Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Tomas Nosek (92) try to get in the puck during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) moves the puck as Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) defends during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) reacts during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) gets tripped up in front of Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) and Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) goes for the puck in front of Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) and Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) vie for the puck as Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) protects his net during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) check Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) beats Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (29) and shoots on goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the first period during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save against Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) shoots on Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the first period during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after getting scored against by Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) sends the puck past Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (29) during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Nate Schmidt, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Nate Schmidt, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) scores against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) gives up a second period goal to Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after Ovechkin scored a second-period goal during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights and Washington Capitals scuffle in the second period during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates after scoring a second-period goal against the Washington Capitals during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals right wing Jay Beagle (83) in the second period during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scores a second-period goal against Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Capitals clinched the first Cup in franchise history with a 4-1 series win.

After a scoreless first period, the Knights took a 3-2 lead on Reilly Smith’s goal with 28.2 seconds left in the second period. Twice the Knights rallied, tying the game 1-1 on Jonathan Marchessault’s goal and 2-2 on David Perron’s goal, before Smith took a pass from Alex Tuch and found an open net.

But Devante Smith-Pelly scored midway through the third period and Eller provided the Cup-clincher by knocking in a puck that had trickled into the crease through the pads of Marc-Andrea Fleury.

