Dick’s to extend hours on Sunday after Golden Knights’ Game 5 win

A Dick's Sporting Goods store is seen in Arlington Heights, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Golden Knights have made it to the Stanley Cup final Sunday, and Dick’s Sporting Goods is ready to celebrate with fans.

The sporting goods retailer said Las Vegas Valley locations will extend their hours to offer fans conference championship gear, the company said in a statement. The stores normally close at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Knights will play either Tampa Bay or Washington. Tampa leads their series, 3-2.

Dick’s stores plan to sell merchandise immediately after the game, which starts at noon. The stores will re-open at 6 a.m. on Monday to accommodate customers, the statement said.

There are two Dick’s stores in the valley: Fashion Show Mall (3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Ste. D700) and Galleria at Sunset in Henderson (1308 W. Sunset Road).