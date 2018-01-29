Ex-Lightning player Boyle receives warm All-Star Game welcome

Former Lightning player Brian Boyle received an ear-splitting ovation from the 19,092 in attendance Sunday during pregame introductions for the NHL All-Star Game.

Metropolitan Division's Brian Boyle, right, of the New Jersey Devils, handles the puck as Atlantic Division's Erik Karlsson, of the Ottawa Senators, defends during the NHL hockey All-Star game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Metropolitan Division's Brian Boyle, left, of the New Jersey Devils, brings the puck down the ice as Atlantic Division's Erik Karlsson, of the Ottawa Senators, defends during the NHL hockey All-Star game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Metropolitan Division's Brian Boyle (11), of the New Jersey Devils, is unable to score past Atlantic Division goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, as Erik Karlsson, left, of the Ottawa Senators, watches during the NHL hockey All-Star game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — The partisan crowd cheered every time a Tampa Bay Lightning player touched the puck or was shown on the scoreboard video screen Sunday.

But the loudest — and most emotional — reception at Amalie Arena was saved for New Jersey forward Brian Boyle.

The former Lightning player received an ear-splitting ovation from the 19,092 in attendance during pregame introductions for the NHL All-Star Game.

”I hope they know by now that this meant a lot to me,” Boyle said. “I think this has been just spectacular for me, and I’m never going to forget this experience. They’re a huge, huge part of that.

“It’s a tremendous honor just to be here anyways, but, I mean, they made it that much better, for sure.”

Boyle, 33, spent two-plus seasons with the Lightning, helping them reach the Stanley Cup finals in 2015.

He signed with the Devils as a free agent last summer and was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia during training camp.

Boyle returned to the ice in October, and replaced injured teammate Taylor Hall on the Metropolitan Division team.

He wasn’t going to participate this weekend after his son was hospitalized recently, but came at the urging of his wife.

Boyle, who did not record a point in his first all-star appearance, was interviewed on the bench after his squad’s semifinal loss to the Atlantic Division. But his answers were drowned out by sellout crowd chanting “Bri-an Boy-le.”

”Sometimes you get picked up and some pretty neat things can happen in your lifetime,” Boyle said. “And this is really something, no matter what happens, I’m never going to forget it.”

After further review

Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson had a goal disallowed for the Atlantic Division in the semifinal after Metropolitan Division coach Barry Trotz successfully challenged for offside.

While many complained about a seemingly unnecessary review, it led to another memorable moment from referee Wes McCauley.

The one-time Las Vegas Thunder defenseman made a dramatic pause before announcing “the play was … offside! No goal!” and the clip of McCauley quickly went viral on social media.

Rivalries aside

The 3-on-3 tournament format made for several interesting line combinations.

Longtime rivals Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh and Washington’s Alex Ovechkin skated together for the Metropolitan Division. The Atlantic Division featured American-born stars Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres) and Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) together.

Also, Pacific Division coach Gerard Gallant of the Golden Knights used a trio of Southern California rivals with Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty of Los Angeles joining forces with Anaheim’s Rickard Rakell.

Pantomime villain

Boston’s Brad Marchand played the role of heel to perfection throughout all-star weekend.

Marchand was loudly booed during Saturday’s skills competition, and he blew kisses to the crowd during pregame introductions for Sunday’s game.

When Marchand scored in the semifinals for the Atlantic Division, he gave a sarcastic wave to the crowd.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.