Fall Out Boy kicked things off for Game 4 as the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals try to get another win in the Stanley Cup Final.

Fall Out Boy performs outside of the National Portrait Gallery before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fan John Baratta poses for a photo ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs outside of the National Portrait Gallery before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump performs outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Daniel Williams, left, Justin Galbraith, Julie Richard, Dan Gottlieb and Branden Williams outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer for Fall Out Boy during their performance outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump performs outside Capital One Arena before the start of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead in the series Saturday after a 3-1 win at Capital One Arena.

