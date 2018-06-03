Golden Knights fall 3-1 as Capitals take series lead

Devante Smith-Pelly, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin scored as the Washington Capitals beat the Golden Knights 3-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores a second-period goal against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) knocks down Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. A penalty was called on Smith for holding. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) controls the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) slips on the ice during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) gets checked by Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) fall on top of Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save against Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) collides with defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) scores past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) gets into a fight with Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (29) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives for an attempted save in front of Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) and Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) is knocked down by Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (29) in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the second period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Devante Smith-Pelly, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin scored as the Washington Capitals beat the Golden Knights 3-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

The victory gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series that continues Monday at 5 p.m. in Washington.

Ovechkin and Kuznetsov scored in the second period, before Tomas Nosek pulled the Knights within 2-1 early in the third period. Smith-Pelly’s goal came with about six minutes to play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.