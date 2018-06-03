Golden Knights fall 3-1 as Capitals take series lead

Devante Smith-Pelly, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin scored as the Washington Capitals beat the Golden Knights 3-1 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.
The victory gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series that continues Monday at 5 p.m. in Washington.
Ovechkin and Kuznetsov scored in the second period, before Tomas Nosek pulled the Knights within 2-1 early in the third period. Smith-Pelly’s goal came with about six minutes to play.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
