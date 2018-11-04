Fourth line lifts Golden Knights over Hurricanes

Marc-Andre Fleury posted 35 saves for his 50th career shutout, and the Golden Knights defeated Carolina 3-0 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights’ offense came from unexpected sources as defenseman Brad Hunt and fourth-line winger William Carrier scored their first goals of the season.
Fourth-line wing Ryan Reaves added his fourth at 2:47 of the second period when he backhanded in a loose puck from close range.
Reaves is second on the Knights in goals behind Jonathan Marchessault (6). He had four goals last year in 79 games with the Knights and Pittsburgh, and his career high is seven set in 2016-17 with St. Louis.
Erik Haula added two assists to help the Knights snap a two-game losing streak despite being outshot 35-24.
Hunt put the Knights on top 1-0 in the first period when he tapped in a pass from Haula not long after a Knights power play expired. It was his sixth career NHL goal and second at even strength.
Carrier converted at 3:36 of the third period after Nick Holden’s shot from the point was blocked.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.