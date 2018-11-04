Fourth line lifts Golden Knights over Hurricanes

The Knights’ offense came from unexpected sources as defenseman Brad Hunt and fourth-line winger William Carrier scored their first goals of the season.

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck as Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) tries to get it in during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt, not pictured, sends in a shot past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling (33) to score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) sends in a shot past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling (33) to score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) tries to get the puck in against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) gets tripped up by Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) shoots against the Carolina Hurricanes as Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players take the ice for the start of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Scott Darling (33) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves the puck past the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Carolina Hurricanes left wing Micheal Ferland, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate the second goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Golden Aces cheerleader celebrates the second goal by the Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) chases after the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) gets control of the puck over Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Micheal Ferland (79) reacts after a blocked shot by Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and Golden Knights right wing Tomas Hyka (38) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players take in the action from the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) moves the puck in front of Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury posted 35 saves for his 50th career shutout, and the Golden Knights defeated Carolina 3-0 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights’ offense came from unexpected sources as defenseman Brad Hunt and fourth-line winger William Carrier scored their first goals of the season.

Fourth-line wing Ryan Reaves added his fourth at 2:47 of the second period when he backhanded in a loose puck from close range.

Reaves is second on the Knights in goals behind Jonathan Marchessault (6). He had four goals last year in 79 games with the Knights and Pittsburgh, and his career high is seven set in 2016-17 with St. Louis.

Erik Haula added two assists to help the Knights snap a two-game losing streak despite being outshot 35-24.

Hunt put the Knights on top 1-0 in the first period when he tapped in a pass from Haula not long after a Knights power play expired. It was his sixth career NHL goal and second at even strength.

Carrier converted at 3:36 of the third period after Nick Holden’s shot from the point was blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.