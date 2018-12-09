GAME DAY: Golden Knights host Stars to finish back-to-back

The Golden Knights look to rebound from a disappointing performance when they host the Dallas Stars on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Nov 28, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Stefan Matteau (25) in the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Knights look to rebound from a disappointing performance when they host the Dallas Stars on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is at 6 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights are coming off a 5-1 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday.

“We’ve got to turn the page and be ready for today,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “Just the way we played in the neutral zone, I think we were sloppy everywhere. Our defensive zone was not good. It was just a bad game overall. We’ve been playing some better hockey in the past month, but our last game was not the way we play normally.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was saddled with the loss, and coach Gerard Gallant did not announce who will start against the Stars.

“You’ll find out tonight in warmups,” Gallant said after the team’s optional skate Sunday morning at City National Arena.

Malcolm Subban, who hasn’t played since a 7-2 loss at Calgary on Nov. 19, usually draws the assignment in the second game of a back-to-back.

Subban is 0-4 with a 4.02 goals-against average and a .859 save percentage in five appearances.

Gallant also declined to say whether forward Reid Duke will make his NHL debut.

“I’m not sure,” Gallant said. “We’ve got to find out something else.”

The Knights (16-14-1, 33 points) have won four straight at home and are 9-3-1 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Stars (16-10-3, 35 points) enter with a four-game win streak after defeating San Jose 3-2 on Friday and own the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas is 9-0-1 against the Pacific Division and second in the league in goals allowed per game (2.55) under first-year coach Jim Montgomery.

“Dallas used to be a high-flying team with a lot of offense, and they gave up a lot, too,” Gallant said. “Right now, they’re not giving up a whole lot. They’re playing a good, solid game and they’re working hard.”

Goaltender Ben Bishop made 41 saves against the Sharks in his last outing and is expected to start for the Stars.

Dallas features a dangerous top line, with center Tyler Seguin (8-18—26), left wing Jamie Benn (12-12—24) and right wing Alexander Radulov (9-13—22) the team’s top three scorers.

“They have high-quality players. They’re a great team,” Marchessault said. “They’re in a playoff spot and I think we’re right behind them. We need to definitely be ready because it’s a big challenge for us and they have a great team. We need to be ready for them.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Max Pacioretty-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Oscar Lindberg-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter

William Carrier-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Nick Holden-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Malcolm Subban

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.