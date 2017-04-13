Gerard Gallant faces expansion challenges for 2nd time

Why coach Gallant is the right fit for the Vegas Golden Knights (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, from left, team head coach Gerard Gallant and general team manager George McPhee, during a press conference at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant during a press conference announcing his new job at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant during a press conference announcing his new job at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gerard Gallant on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, from left, team head coach Gerard Gallant and general team manager George McPhee, during a press conference at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant during a press conference announcing his new job at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant during a press conference announcing his new job at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

When Gerard Gallant arrived in Columbus, Ohio, in 2000 to become an assistant coach with the expansion Blue Jackets, there was no traveling hockey team available for his son Jason.

The town’s hockey community grew with the team though, and 17 years later Gallant will hope to pull off a similar feat in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights’ first head coach will be tasked with growing both a hockey team and community in his new city, and he’ll draw on his previous experience to take on the challenge.

“You’re building it from the grass roots,” Gallant said. “You’re going to see a lot of young kids in the area now playing hockey because of the Vegas Golden Knights.”

Gallant stayed with the Blue Jackets from 2000-06, first as an assistant and then as head coach starting in January 2004, and the team took a while to take off. The Blue Jackets went 144-225-33-23 during his time in Columbus before he was fired early in the 2006-07 season, never making the playoffs.

“You look back at those times in Columbus and the fans were excited, the building was exciting every night,” Gallant said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of success early on there, but I know one thing: When we came to the rink it was fun, we worked hard, we competed.”

Gallant wants to bring that same attitude to the Golden Knights, and thanks to new expansion draft rules, he said his new roster should be ahead of the one the Blue Jackets started out with. He’ll still be tasked with developing plenty of young players as the team grows, something Golden Knights Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Luce said he excels at.

“Gerard was a great guy to supply young talent to,” said Luce, who worked in the Panthers’ front office when Gallant was their head coach. “He’s an underrated coach that’s had a lot of momentum behind him.”

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said Gallant’s experience with an expansion team wasn’t a big factor in his hiring, he was just looking for an experienced coach. Owner Bill Foley did want someone who could help the team get out into the community though, as the team tries to build a youth hockey community and grow a long-term fan base.

“Gerard is a perfect guy for that,” Foley said. “He’s going to make sure to work with his players so we have that outreach. He has the right type of personality for our team.”

While Gallant couldn’t find a team for his son in 2000, a player from Ohio has been taken in each of the past four NHL drafts. Now the Golden Knights think he’s the right man to lead this round of expansion into a fledgling hockey area.

“It takes off,” Gallant said. “It’s hard to believe it happens that quick, but you’re going to see it.”

Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyInVegas on Twitter.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@ reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.