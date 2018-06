RJ reporters Adam Hill and Ed Graney break-down what to watch for in the upcoming games and how residents of D.C. have reacted to their team being in the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Edge: Knights and Capitals practice ahead of Game 3 in Washington

WASHINGTON —The Golden Knights are in the U.S. capital to take on the Washington Capitals in Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

