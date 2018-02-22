Golden Edge: Drumbots become the pulse of Golden Knights games

Golden Knights fans can hear them keeping the beat at every game. The Drumbots make up the Knight Line, the in-house drum line for the Knights. They have become the pulse of the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena.
For Shannon and Ashley Ellinas, creative director and operations director respectively, the Drumbots partnership with the Golden Knights has allowed them to bring a unique experience to hockey fans in Las Vegas as well as increase their profile in town.
Check out the video of the Knight Line above.
