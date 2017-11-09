Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights’ up-and-down road trip, including whether Vegas can maintain the solid start, whether the team is better or worse than its record as well as the upcoming games on the schedule.
Golden Edge: Home against Winnipeg after 4-game road trip
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights’ up-and-down road trip, including whether Vegas can maintain the solid start, whether the team is better or worse than its record as well as the upcoming games on the schedule.
November 8, 2017 - 9:48 pm