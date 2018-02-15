Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights matchup against the Oilers, and William Karlsson’s visit from 18 special guests from Sweden who came to support their countryman and give him a special jersey.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights preparing to face Edmonton
February 14, 2018 - 10:44 pm