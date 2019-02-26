Golden Edge mailbag: On Knights’ woes, George McPhee’s deals

Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee during a news conference at City National Arena Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. McPhee talked about newly acquired forward Max Pacioretty former of the Montreal Canadiens. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Knights made a splash at the NHL’s trade deadline Monday by acquiring winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators, so there’s plenty to talk about. Let’s get to it:

“What is wrong with the Knights?” — Michael (email)

The Knights, who were 1-5-1 in their last seven games before playing the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, had two major issues entering the trade deadline. They hope Stone will help with both.

One, the Knights lacked top-end production. The team’s previous leading scorer, forward Alex Tuch, was tied for 88th in the league in points entering Tuesday.

Stone, 26, changes that by instantly becoming the team’s leader in points (62), goals (28), assists (34) and plus-minus (plus-13). He was tied for 31st in the NHL in points entering Tuesday.

“He’s an all-around player,” general manager George McPhee said. “Five-on-5, he might be one of the best in the league.”

Two, the Knights have been frustrated by a lack of effort while stuck in standings limbo. Forward Jonathan Marchessault said they “don’t work” after a 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

The Knights have had little urgency because they’re unlikely to catch the Calgary Flames or the San Jose Sharks for first or second in the Pacific Division and the fourth-place Arizona Coyotes are unlikely to catch them. But there’s hope Stone’s arrival can give the team a lift.

“It’s huge for us,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said Tuesday morning. “It’s going to add a lot. We haven’t been playing well as of late, but we’ve got 19 games left to gear up, get ready for the playoffs and make a playoff push.”

“I like the fact McPhee is willing to go for it. You can’t get great players without giving up quality in return.” – @grux25

McPhee hasn’t hesitated to give up prospects and draft picks less than two seasons into his tenure to chase a Stanley Cup.

In trades for forwards Tomas Tatar, Max Pacioretty and Stone, McPhee has given up a first-round pick, three second-round picks, a third-round pick, forward prospect Nick Suzuki (the 13th overall pick in 2017), defense prospect Erik Brannstrom (the 15th overall pick in 2017) and unloaded Tatar (for Pacioretty).

Monday’s deal for Stone showed McPhee isn’t gun-shy either despite his trade for Pacioretty in September getting off to a less than stellar start. Tatar, who was sent to the Montreal Canadiens as part of the deal, has 46 points and a plus-13 rating this season.

Pacioretty has 32 points and is minus-14.

“We make a decision and then we take the rear-view mirror out of the car and keep going,” McPhee said. “We don’t look back.”

