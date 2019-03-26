Golden Edge mailbag: On Malcolm Subban, William Carrier, line changes

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is taken down by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Send NHL writer Ben Gotz your Golden Knights questions and hot takes. Tweet him @BenSGotz or email at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.

The Golden Knights are ready to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the second straight season, but there have been plenty of roster developments lately. Let’s get to it:

“His (recent) performances do make me trust Subban more, but it’s just nice to have (Marc-Andre) Fleury between the pipes, you know?” — @AcesofGamesUK (Twitter)

Subban’s recent stretch should at least inspire confidence that he can be a serviceable backup goaltender in the NHL.

Since Fleury’s lower-body injury, Subban has a 2.41 goals-against average in five starts. That’s better than Fleury’s 2.46 goals-against average this season.

Subban needs to raise his save percentage — his .908 mark in his last five games and .903 mark this season isn’t impressive — but if he can improve his consistency he could be a reliable backup for years to come.

“It may not end up in the box score, but (William Carrier) makes a big impact for the team.” — @VGK_Watch (Twitter)

Carrier’s return from an upper-body injury makes the Knights’ fourth line one of the most physical groups in the league again.

The 24-year-old delivered 14 combined hits Saturday and Tuesday in his first two games since Feb. 16 and linemate Ryan Reaves added seven. No player will want to see one of those two players coming at them in the corner come playoff time.

“(Carrier has) been playing great hockey, he just hasn’t played enough of it,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “He’s been hurt too many times this year and that’s the tough part. But every time he plays he really makes that line go and his forecheck is outstanding.”

“How are line changes made?” — Ed Bruce (email)

Line changes can seem complicated when one group of forwards heads off the ice and another jumps on, but they’re not to those on the bench.

The average hockey shift lasts around 45 seconds and players keep an internal clock so they know when it’s time to get off. To start a change, one player usually dumps the puck into the opposing defensive zone and another forechecks to give their teammates enough time to leave the ice.

Players on the bench know which line is up next and who is changing for who (for instance, center Paul Stastny will come on when fellow center William Karlsson reaches the bench) to ensure things go smoothly.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.