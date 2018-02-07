Golden Edge: Pittsburgh Penguins embrace Fleury’s return — VIDEO

Marc-Andre Fleury got the love.
The Golden Knights got the loss.
A warm welcome for Fleury from Pittsburgh Penguins fans got the Knights off to a strong start, but the Penguins reeled them in for a 5-4 win.
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and Ed Graney go over Fleury’s return to Pittsburgh and the Golden Knights loss to the Penguins.
