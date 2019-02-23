Golden Knights await update on injured forward Erik Haula

A trainer attends to Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56), who had taken a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) is taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56) lies on the ice after taking a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights have been unable to put a timetable on forward Erik Haula’s return from knee surgery, other than offering the ambiguous “month-to-month” label.

But general manager George McPhee said he expects to have clarity in the upcoming days on whether Haula will return this season.

“We got good news on him the other day, which was real positive,” McPhee said Friday, “and we’ll know a little bit more probably next week.”

Haula suffered an undisclosed injury to his right knee after being driven into the boards by Maple Leafs forward Patrick Marleau in a 3-1 loss at Toronto on Nov. 6.

Haula was removed from the Scotiabank Arena ice on a stretcher and placed on injured reserve, then underwent surgery soon after.

McPhee characterized Haula’s injury as “atypical for hockey” during a December interview, which made it difficult for the team to determine how long he would be sidelined.

But Haula was seen walking around City National Arena last week, and he watched a portion of practice from the bench on Feb. 15. It is not known whether Haula has been cleared to skate.

Coach Gerard Gallant said Friday the reports he has received on Haula have been “real positive.”

McPhee indicated if Haula is not ready by a certain date, the team could shut him down for the remainder of the season.

“But we don’t know what that point is yet,” McPhee said. “Hopefully (the team will know) next week.”

The possibility of Haula returning this season could factor into McPhee’s plans before Monday’s trade deadline at noon Pacific time.

The Knights reportedly showed interest in Ottawa right wing Mark Stone, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but McPhee indicated this month he would prefer to avoid a deal for a “rental” player.

Should McPhee change his mind, one player to watch is Florida forward Derick Brassard. The Knights already retained $2 million of his salary from a three-team trade at the deadline last season, and he was held out of Florida’s game Saturday as a precaution.

Of course, Haula wouldn’t cost anything to acquire, and the speedy 27-year-old would inject much-needed offense for a club that ranks 18th in scoring at 2.90 goals per game.

Haula produced a career-high 29 goals and 55 points last season and had seven points in 15 games before he was injured.

