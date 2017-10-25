Golden Knights beat Blackhawks, 4-2; Dansk makes 29 saves

Oscar Dansk made 29 saves in his first NHL start, and the Golden Knights’ fourth line provided most of the offense Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oscar Dansk made 29 saves in his first NHL start, and the Golden Knights’ fourth line provided most of the offense Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dansk earned the start after Malcolm Subban was injured against St. Louis on Saturday and allowed a goal on the second shot he faced against the Blackhawks, much to the delight of the red-clad fans who made up most of the 18,108 at T-Mobile Arena.

But the 23-year-old from Sweden recovered and had two pivotal stops for the Knights (7-1), who have won four straight games and five of their past six.

First, Dansk turned aside Patrick Kane, Chicago’s leading scorer, on a 2-on-1 with a little more than six minutes remaining in the second period. He then stopped Patrick Sharp on a breakaway early in the third period to maintain the Knights’ two-goal lead.

Tomas Nosek finished with a goal and an assist, and fellow fourth-line forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added a goal in the second period to give the Knights a 3-1 lead.

Bellemare was rewarded for his stellar work on the penalty kill when the Knights’ fourth line cycled the puck behind the net and Nosek backhanded a pass to Bellemare, who beat Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford for his first goal of the season at 18:14.

Jonathan Marchessault, who was activated from the injured-reserve list prior to the game, added a power-play goal midway through the third period to put the Knights on top 4-1.

William Karlsson also scored on the man advantage in the first period for the Knights, who close their seven-game homestand against Colorado at 3 p.m. Friday.

Kane scored with 1:05 remaining in the third period, and John Hayden had a short-handed goal that gave the Blackhawks (5-3-2) the lead 3:33 into the first period.

Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt turned over the puck in his own zone, and Hayden danced around a sliding David Perron before beating Dansk from close range.

Dansk settled down after that and made nine saves in the first period, including a glove save on Richard Panik’s wrister from point-blank range with less than three minutes left in the opening stanza.

But the Knights responded with two goals in a span of 1:47 to take a 2-1 lead.

William Karlsson got a stick on Colin Miller’s blast from the point and redirected it past Crawford for a power-play goal at 3:59.

Nosek then poked home a loose puck at 5:46 after Deryk Engelland’s shot from the right wing crawled up Crawford’s shoulder and fell into the crease.

