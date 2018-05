The Golden Knights took on the San Jose Sharks for Game 6 of the best-of-seven series.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 3-0 win against San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights won the series to advance to the next round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) and center Cody Eakin (21) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) takes a shot against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks center Eric Fehr (16) hits the ground as his team and Vegas Golden Knights players look for the puck during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Vegas Golden Knights fan reacts after a play during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Vegas Golden Knights fan reacts after a play during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) leaps out of the way as San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) defends his goal during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a stop against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) defend against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) takes a shot under pressure from San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) reacts after a score by his team during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) takes a shot under pressure from San Jose Sharks center Eric Fehr (16) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks defenseman Dylan DeMelo (74) defends against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reacts after making a shot against San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) gets ready to shoot for a score against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) defends against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks players after losing 3-0 against Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks shake hands at the end of Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights won 3-0 to advance to the next round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 3-0 win against San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights won the series to advance to the next round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 3-0 win against San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights won the series to advance to the next round. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21), center, celebrate his score with center Ryan Carpenter (40), left, and left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21), center, celebrate his score with center Ryan Carpenter (40), left, and left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41), during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) miss a shot that hit the post during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) miss a shot that hit the post during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) takes a shot under pressure from San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Knights beat the Sharks 3-0, taking the series 4-2.

Check out Review-Journal photos from the game at SAP Center in San Jose above.

