Golden Knights reach Western finals with 3-0 victory over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference finals with a 3-0 victory Sunday over the San Jose Sharks.

Jonathan Marchessault and Nate Schmidt scored second period goals as the Knights clinched the semifinal series 4-2. Cody Eakin added the final goal into an empty net with 1:51 to play.

Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his second shutout of the series and fourth in 10 games of these playoffs.

The Knights will play either Winnipeg or Nashville for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Jets lead that semifinal series 3-2 with Game 6 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

