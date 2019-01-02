Golden Knights blank Kings 2-0 to open new year

Brandon Pirri broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal at 3:43 of the third period, and the Golden Knights opened 2019 with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 17 saves to earn his league-leading 22nd victory and sixth shutout.
Fleury denied Tyler Toffoli on a breakaway with a little less than 14 minutes remaining in the third period to preserve his 54th career shutout, tying Ed Giacomin and Bernie Parent for 21st all time.
Alex Tuch added an empty-net goal with 33 seconds remaining for the Knights.
Pirri pounced on a loose puck on a power play and fired it past down-and-out Kings goaltender Jack Campbell for his sixth goal in seven games since he was first recalled from the American Hockey League on Dec. 19.
Campbell, making his first start since Nov. 10 after surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee, was outstanding for the Kings with 46 saves.
This was the third meeting in 10 days between the clubs and fourth since Dec. 8. They don’t play again until the regular-season finale April 6 at Los Angeles.
The Knights held Los Angeles without a shot on goal for more than 20 minutes of game time until Anze Kopitar’s attempt with 2:09 remaining in the second period.
Ilya Kovalchuk hit the post with a little more than a minute remaining in the second for the Kings.
The Knights outshot Los Angeles 48-17, including 18-4 in the second period, to win their fourth straight and extend their points streak to seven games (5-0-2).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
Box Score