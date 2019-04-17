Golden Knights blank Sharks to take 3-1 series lead

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury notched his 15th career postseason shutout as the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 5-0 Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The victory gave the Knights a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series. They can clinch a spot in the semifinals with a victory in Game 5 at San Jose on Thursday and would advance to meet either Calgary or Colorado.
Pacioretty added two assists for his first career four-point game in the postseason and Shea Theodore, Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault also scored. It was Fleury’s fifth playoff shutout as a Knight.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
