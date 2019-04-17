Golden Knights blank Sharks to take 3-1 series lead

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) pushes San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

San Jose's Evander Kane lands a straight left to the side of Golden Knights' Colin Miller's face during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates a goal by left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, which he assisted on, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) looks to score a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) tries to skate around Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop amongst teammates and San Jose Sharks players during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks center Lukas Radil (52) collides with Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) readies to score on San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) is taken to the ice by San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun (61) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) receives a high stick to the face from San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer on the Golden Knights as they warm up before they face off against the San Jose Sharks for Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

A wild collection of Vegas Golden Knights characters gather before the start of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) cheers after Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) passes against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A shot from Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, flies by San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury notched his 15th career postseason shutout as the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 5-0 Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The victory gave the Knights a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal series. They can clinch a spot in the semifinals with a victory in Game 5 at San Jose on Thursday and would advance to meet either Calgary or Colorado.

Pacioretty added two assists for his first career four-point game in the postseason and Shea Theodore, Alex Tuch and Jonathan Marchessault also scored. It was Fleury’s fifth playoff shutout as a Knight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

