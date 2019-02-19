Golden Knights blanked by Avalanche, 3-0

DENVER — Semyon Varlamov stopped all 40 shots he faced as the Colorado Avalanche shut out the Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday night at Pepsi Center.
Tyson Jost put the Avalanche on the board in the first period when he forced a turnover in the Knights zone and put the puck past Malcolm Subban.
It was just the second time the Knights (32-25-4) had been shutout this season and first since Dec. 17 at Columbus.
Andrew Agozzino scored his first career goal in the second period and Matt Calvert knocked in a puck in the third for the Avalanche (24-24-11), who entered the game having lost nine of their last 10.
