Golden Knights blanked by Avalanche, 3-0

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, front, wraps around the net past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt to put a shot on goaltender Malcolm Subban in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, front, moves past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard to put a shot on goaltender Semyon Varlamov, back, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, front, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andrew Agozzino, front, reacts after scoring a goal as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban reacts in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, left, uses his stick to slow down Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, as Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt follows the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost, left, drives past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill, center, to score a goal on goaltender Malcolm Subban in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) pursues the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg, front, drives down the ice with the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Alexander Kerfoot pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov adjusts his glove during a time out against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, left, picks up the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Semyon Varlamov stopped all 40 shots he faced as the Colorado Avalanche shut out the Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday night at Pepsi Center.

Tyson Jost put the Avalanche on the board in the first period when he forced a turnover in the Knights zone and put the puck past Malcolm Subban.

It was just the second time the Knights (32-25-4) had been shutout this season and first since Dec. 17 at Columbus.

Andrew Agozzino scored his first career goal in the second period and Matt Calvert knocked in a puck in the third for the Avalanche (24-24-11), who entered the game having lost nine of their last 10.

