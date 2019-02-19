Golden Knights blanked by Avalanche, 3-0 — VIDEO

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, front, wraps around the net past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt to put a shot on goaltender Malcolm Subban in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, front, moves past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard to put a shot on goaltender Semyon Varlamov, back, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, front, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andrew Agozzino, front, reacts after scoring a goal as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban reacts in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, left, uses his stick to slow down Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, as Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt follows the play in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost, left, drives past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill, center, to score a goal on goaltender Malcolm Subban in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) pursues the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg, front, drives down the ice with the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Alexander Kerfoot pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov adjusts his glove during a time out against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, left, picks up the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov, right, makes a pad save of a shot off the stick of Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, right, hugs defenseman Samuel Girard after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban, right, stops a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg after he slipped past Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny, left, in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban reacts after giving up a goal to Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, fires the puck on the net past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert, center, runs into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban after redirecting shot into the net for a goal as defenseman Colin Miller looks on in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, right, hugs defenseman Samuel Girard after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver. Colorado won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Golden Knights hoped Saturday’s spectacular performance against Nashville would spark a turnaround from a disappointing slide that has them closer to falling out of the NHL playoffs than reaching the top of the Pacific Division.

Instead, they followed it up by being shut out for the first time since Dec. 17 and just the second time this season, falling 3-0 to the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center on Monday night.

“Extremely disappointing to come out with the effort we had tonight,” defenseman Jon Merrill said. “(We were) feeling good about ourselves after the Nashville game. Just a reality check, I guess. Now we go back home and get back to the drawing board and hope to get another win on Wednesday.”

The Knights will have plenty of mistakes to sort through.

The Avalanche opened the scoring 6:36 into the game when Tyson Jost went hard on the forecheck and fought three Knights (32-25-4) for the puck in the corner before knocking it free from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in front of the net. Merrill and Colin Miller appeared confused on who was going to take the puck, allowing Jost to turn and fire it past Malcolm Subban.

“There was a little bit of a miscommunication about who’s going to grab it there and we all kind of reached for it and then nobody got it,” Merrill said. “It just comes down to communication and being ready to play right off the bat and we weren’t tonight.”

It didn’t get much better from there as the Avalanche pulled away to snap a six-game home losing streak.

Andrew Agozzino scored his first career goal in the second period when Miller lost track of him in front and unsuccessfully tried to dive to the ice to block a pass from Gabriel Landeskog. Agozzino had no problem finishing on the far post to give the Avalanche an insurance goal early in the second period.

Miller was also on the ice for the final Colorado (24-24-11) goal when Matt Calvert batted in an airborne puck with 13:07 remaining in the game. The puck appeared to hit his glove, but the officials ruled the shot was powered in by his stick.

It was more than enough offense for Semyon Varlamov, who stopped all 40 shots he saw on the night.

“Our effort wasn’t as good (as Saturday) obviously, but I still thought we played a pretty good game,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “We gave them too many chances for a team that has some talented players. The difference was their goalie was outstanding and ours was real good.

“We just couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net. I think it was one of those 6-5 hockey games and it ended up being 3-0 because both goalies were outstanding.”

Subban, making a second consecutive start for the first time this season, made 35 saves, including several with a high degree of difficulty.

“It’s tough to lose games like this,” he said. “I just have to try to make a couple more saves. We had some good chances, too, and their goaltender made a lot of good saves and that’s what it took tonight.”

While Gallant put a somewhat positive spin on the game, there wasn’t much optimism coming out of the locker room.

Forward Reilly Smith thought briefly about whether there was any part of the Knights’ performance he liked before answering in the negative.

Mostly, there was disappointment in not seizing on the positive momentum from Saturday.

“I don’t think we came out with the best start, but I don’t think last game was a reason for that,” he said. “We probably just didn’t have the legs tonight. Some games that’s going to happen and you just have to focus on executing and we didn’t do that either.”

Added McNabb: “It’s disappointing for sure. These are important points and an important time of year. We’re trying to gear up for the playoffs. We’re fortunate we’re in a playoff spot right now the way we’ve been playing lately. Nashville was a great step for us. We played great. It’s frustrating the way things turned out tonight.”

Now the Knights return home hoping not to carry momentum, but to find it again.

They will have a chance on Wednesday night when they open a four-game homestand against Boston at 7 p.m.

