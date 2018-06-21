Golden Knights complete sweep of NHL awards

William Karlsson, Deryk Engelland, coach Gerard Gallant and general manager George McPhee captured honors as the Golden Knights swept four awards at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

McPhee won the general manager of the year honor over fellow playoff competitors Kevin Cheveldayoff of Winnipeg and Steve Yzerman of Tampa Bay.

Defenseman Engelland was honored for his leadership qualities on and off the ice. He won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award and was a finalist along with Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds and Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler.

Gallant was named coach of the year and winger William Karlsson captured the Lady Byng Trophy as the league’s most gentlemanly player.

Gallant guided the expansion Knights to a 51-24-7 record (109 points) and the Pacific Division and Western Conference titles en route to the Stanley Cup Final. Gallant was one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award along with Boston’s Bruce Cassidy and Colorado’s Jared Bednar.

Karlsson was joined as a finalist by Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers and Ryan O’Reilly of the Buffalo Sabres.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

