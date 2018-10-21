Golden Knights defeat Pacific Division-leading Ducks

The Knights won their third consecutive game on Saturday night by knocking off the Ducks 3-1 to even their record at 4-4-4.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) fights for the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour (26)) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) takes a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after their first goal of the game during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm (47) defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) scores on the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Golden Knights celebrate a score by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) steals the puck from Anaheim Ducks center Ben Street (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) defends a shot against Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) takes a shot on goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

William Karlsson and Ryan Reaves scored and the Golden Knights held off Pacific Division-leading Anaheim 3-1 to win their third consecutive game.

The victory evened the Knights’ record at 4-4.

Karlsson scored for the second straight game after opening the season with six scoreless contests when he deflected Jonathan Marchessault’s blast from the point past Anaheim’s John Gibson on the power play to get the Knights on the board in the closing seconds of the first period.

Reaves pounced on a rebound and put it past Gibson in the second to extend the lead. His first goal of the year proved to be the game-winner.

Ben Street weaved his way through traffic and beat Fleury 5-hole to cut the lead in half at 1:24 of the third period, but the Ducks (5-2-1) couldn’t find the equalizer.

Marchessault added an empty-net goal for the Knights, who got 17 saves from Marc-Andre Fleury

Gibson recorded 42 saves in the loss for Anaheim.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.