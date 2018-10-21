Golden Knights defeat Pacific Division-leading Ducks

William Karlsson and Ryan Reaves scored and the Golden Knights held off Pacific Division-leading Anaheim 3-1 to win their third consecutive game.
The victory evened the Knights’ record at 4-4.
Karlsson scored for the second straight game after opening the season with six scoreless contests when he deflected Jonathan Marchessault’s blast from the point past Anaheim’s John Gibson on the power play to get the Knights on the board in the closing seconds of the first period.
Reaves pounced on a rebound and put it past Gibson in the second to extend the lead. His first goal of the year proved to be the game-winner.
Ben Street weaved his way through traffic and beat Fleury 5-hole to cut the lead in half at 1:24 of the third period, but the Ducks (5-2-1) couldn’t find the equalizer.
Marchessault added an empty-net goal for the Knights, who got 17 saves from Marc-Andre Fleury
Gibson recorded 42 saves in the loss for Anaheim.
