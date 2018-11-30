Golden Knights edge Vancouver for 5th consecutive victory

William Karlsson scored short-handed with 6:25 remaining, and the Golden Knights extended their win streak to five games with a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at Rogers Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter (40) skates around the net with the puck behind Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, of Sweden, while being checked by Adam Gaudette (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare celebrate Carrier's goal against Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) tries to hold off Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) while skating with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, back right, scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, of Sweden, while being checked by Alex Biega (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, top, and Vancouver Canucks' Alex Biega fall to the ice after colliding during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Michael Del Zotto, Troy Stecher, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, from left, celebrate Boeser's goal as Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb skates to the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, left, passes the puck past Vancouver Canucks' Ben Hutton during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek, left, of the Czech Republic, is checked by Vancouver Canucks' Ben Hutton during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Ben Hutton (27) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, right, skates with the puck while being watched by Vancouver Canucks' Brendan Leipsic, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Vancouver Canucks' Markus Granlund (60), of Finland, collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, Alex Tuch, Jonathan Marchessault, Max Pacioretty and Colin Miller, from left, celebrate Pacioretty's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen (18) redirects a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, centre, as Nick Holden (22) and Vancouver's Michael Del Zotto, back right, watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Thursday November 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Tim Schaller, bottom, slides under Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Troy Stecher, right, is tripped by Vegas Golden Knights' Daniel Carr during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — William Karlsson scored short-handed with 6:25 remaining, and the Golden Knights extended their win streak to five games with a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at Rogers Arena.

Max Pacioretty finished with two goals, and Reilly Smith added two assists, including the setup on Karlsson’s winner. The Knights improved to 11-0 when leading after two periods.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves to earn his sixth consecutive victory and tie Toronto’s Frederik Andersen for the league lead with his 14th win.

Pacioretty finished off a pretty passing sequence with linemates Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch to put the Knights ahead 3-1 at 1:13 of the third period.

Pacioretty has 10 goals, tying Eakin and Jonathan Marchessault for the team lead. He’s scored eight times in the past seven games, and has three two-goal games since Nov. 21.

But the Knights were unable to hold the lead, as Alexander Edler and Brock Boeser scored 6:51 apart for Vancouver to tie the game at 3-3.

Boeser, who returned Tuesday after missing 11 games with a groin injury, finished with two goals.

William Carrier scored on a rebound with six minutes remaining in the first period for the Knights after Boeser converted a spectacular pass from Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson to open the scoring.

It was Carrier’s fifth goal, tying his career high set in 2016-17 with Buffalo.

Pacioretty put the Knights up 2-1 at 3:05 of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Smith on the power play.

