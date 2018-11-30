Golden Knights edge Vancouver for 5th consecutive victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — William Karlsson scored short-handed with 6:25 remaining, and the Golden Knights extended their win streak to five games with a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at Rogers Arena.
Max Pacioretty finished with two goals, and Reilly Smith added two assists, including the setup on Karlsson’s winner. The Knights improved to 11-0 when leading after two periods.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves to earn his sixth consecutive victory and tie Toronto’s Frederik Andersen for the league lead with his 14th win.
Pacioretty finished off a pretty passing sequence with linemates Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch to put the Knights ahead 3-1 at 1:13 of the third period.
Pacioretty has 10 goals, tying Eakin and Jonathan Marchessault for the team lead. He’s scored eight times in the past seven games, and has three two-goal games since Nov. 21.
But the Knights were unable to hold the lead, as Alexander Edler and Brock Boeser scored 6:51 apart for Vancouver to tie the game at 3-3.
Boeser, who returned Tuesday after missing 11 games with a groin injury, finished with two goals.
William Carrier scored on a rebound with six minutes remaining in the first period for the Knights after Boeser converted a spectacular pass from Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson to open the scoring.
It was Carrier’s fifth goal, tying his career high set in 2016-17 with Buffalo.
Pacioretty put the Knights up 2-1 at 3:05 of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Smith on the power play.
