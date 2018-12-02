Golden Knights end road trip with loss in Edmonton, 2-1

Edmonton’s Ryan Spooner capitalized on a turnover in the third period for the go-ahead goal as the Golden Knights ended their three-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Edmonton Oilers' Kyle Brodziak (28) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Kevin Gravel (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) and Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) reacts as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle in the corner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) and Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Golden Knights ran roughshod through the Pacific Division during November to climb out of their early season hole.

But they opened December with a rare division loss.

Edmonton’s Ryan Spooner capitalized on a turnover in the third period for the go-ahead goal as the Knights ended their three-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place.

The Knights had their five-game win streak snapped and dropped to 7-2-1 against division foes.

The game against the Oilers capped a stretch that saw the Knights play eight of 10 against division foes, and they went 6-2 to move into third place in the Pacific behind Calgary and Anaheim.

William Karlsson had the lone goal for the Knights in the second period to tie the game at 1.

Edmonton hardly resembled the team that lost to the Knights 6-3 here on Nov. 18, as it improved to 4-1-1 under new coach Ken Hitchcock.

Mikko Koskinen, who supplanted Cam Talbot as the Oilers’ No. 1 goaltender, outdueled Marc-Andre Fleury and finished with 33 saves to stay unbeaten at home.

The Knights had outscored their opponents 23-8 during their win streak.

Fleury (32 saves) lost for the first time in seven starts.

The Knights slowed down Edmonton after a high-flying first period, but were unable to escape with a point and finished the road trip 2-1.

Spooner notched the game-winner for his first point since he was traded to Edmonton on Nov. 16.

Cody Eakin turned over the puck behind his own net, and Jujhar Khaira found Spooner alone in the slot at 5:50 of the third to put Edmonton on top 2-1.

The Knights had a chance to tie the game on a power play with a little more than eight minutes remaining, but couldn’t muster much against Koskinen and the opportunity ended with a holding-the-stick penalty against Colin Miller.

The Knights put Edmonton on its heels early in the first period, as the line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith created havoc in the Oilers’ zone.

Edmonton had two shots on goal in the opening 6:11 before McDavid made the Knights pay for a mistake to change the momentum.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt couldn’t control a bouncing puck along the wall in the neutral zone, leaving McDavid 1-on-1 with Brayden McNabb.

It was a mismatch, as McDavid used his speed to blow past McNabb, cut to the middle and beat Fleury up high with a forehand before the Knights goaltender could attempt a poke-check.

The Knights regrouped during the first intermission, though, and tightened up defensively, allowing seven shots on goal.

Alex Tuch made an important defensive play six minutes into second period, diving to knock the puck away from Ty Rattie while the Oilers forward was on a breakaway.

Karlsson then tied the score at 1 with his ninth goal at 12:17 of the second period.

Jonathan Marchessault’s pass was deflected, but Karlsson stayed with the play and his shot deflected off the skate of Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom before kissing off the post and in.

