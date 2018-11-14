Golden Knights’ Erik Haula ‘month-to-month’ with injury

Golden Knights center Erik Haula is “month to month” with a lower-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant announced Wednesday.

A trainer attends to Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula (56), who had taken a hit along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Haula was placed on injured reserve Tuesday retroactive to Nov. 6 when he was injured, and Gallant could not confirm whether Haula underwent surgery.

Haula crumpled to the ice after being driven into the boards near center ice by Maple Leafs forward Patrick Marleau, and Haula’s right leg appeared to buckle.

The 27-year-old was removed on a stretcher and originally the team said he would miss the remainder of the Knights’ road trip, which ended Sunday at Boston.

He has two goals and seven points in 15 games.

The team did not make a move to fill Haula’s spot, and the roster remains at 22 players. Defenseman Nate Schmidt is eligible to return from his 20-game suspension on Sunday at Edmonton, which would put the Knights at the maximum of 23.

The Knights already are without injured center Paul Stastny, who is “probably still a couple of months away,” according to general manager George McPhee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

